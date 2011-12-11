MoonScript is a dynamic scripting language that compiles into Lua. It gives you the power of one of the fastest scripting languages combined with a rich set of features.
class Thing
name: "unknown"
class Person extends Thing
say_name: => print "Hello, I am #{@name}!"
with Person!
.name = "MoonScript"
\say_name!
MoonScript can either be compiled into Lua and run at a later time, or it can
be dynamically compiled and run using the moonloader. It’s as simple as
require "moonscript" in order to have Lua understand how to load and run any
MoonScript file.
Because it compiles right into Lua code, it is completely compatible with alternative Lua implementations like LuaJIT, and it is also compatible with all existing Lua code and libraries.
The command line tools also let you run MoonScript directly from the command line, like any first-class scripting language.
A comprehensive overview of the language can be found in the reference manual, the rest of this page serves as an overview of the language.
Overview
MoonScript provides a clean syntax using significant whitespace that avoids all the keyword noise typically seen in a Lua script. Below is a sample of some constructs found in the language.
export my_func
x = 2323
collection =
height: 32434
hats: {"tophat", "bball", "bowler"}
my_func = (a) -> x + a
print my_func 100
It also adds table comprehensions, implicit return on functions, classes, inheritance, scope management statements import & export, and a convenient object creation statement called with.
import concat, insert from table
double_args = (...) ->
[x * 2 for x in *{...}]
tuples = [{k, v} for k,v in ipairs my_table]
It can be loaded directly from a Lua script without an intermediate compile step. It even knows how to tell you where errors occurred in the original file when they happen.
Installation
Installing with LuaRocks
If you're on Windows, then install the Windows binaries, otherwise the easiest way to install is to use LuaRocks.
LuaRocks can be obtained here or from your package manager.
After it is installed, run the following in a terminal:
$ luarocks install moonscript
This will provide the
moon and
moonc executables along with the
moonscript and
moon Lua module.
Windows Binaries
Precompiled Windows binaries are available to avoid the trouble of compiling: moonscript.zip
Extract the contents into your
PATH. You can also use the included
moonscript.dll to require the module in.
This version has been compiled against Lua 5.1.
Optional
If you're on Linux and use watch mode (which compiles
.moon files to
.lua
files as they are changed) you can install
linotify to use inotify instead of
polling.
Source
The source code to the project lives on GitHub:
https://github.com/leafo/moonscript
Issues with the tool can be reported on the issue tracker:
https://github.com/leafo/moonscript/issues
The latest development version can be installed with the dev rockspec:
$ luarocks install \
https://luarocks.org/manifests/leafo/moonscript-dev-1.rockspec
Dependencies
In addition to Lua 5.1 or 5.2, the following Lua modules are required to run the compiler and associated tools:
- LPeg
- LuaFileSystem
- alt-getopt
- and optionally on Linux linotify
All of the required ones can be retrieved automatically using the LuaRocks installation.
Learning
Extras & Addons
Editor Support
Vim syntax and indent:
https://github.com/leafo/moonscript-vim
Sublime Text (and Textmate) syntax and indent:
https://github.com/leafo/moonscript-tmbundle
Tools
Online Compiler:
http://moonscript.org/compiler/
Overview of Differences & Highlights
A more detailed overview of the syntax can be found in the reference manual.
- Whitespace sensitive blocks defined by indenting
- All variable declarations are local by default
exportkeyword to declare global variables,
importkeyword to make local copies of values from a table
- Parentheses are optional for function calls, similar to Ruby
- Fat arrow,
=>, can be used to create a function with a self argument
@can be prefixed in front of a name to refer to that name in
self
!operator can be used to call a function with no arguments
- Implicit return on functions based on the type of last statement
:is used to separate key and value in table literals instead of
=
- Newlines can be used as table literal entry delimiters in addition to
,
- \ is used to call a method on an object instead of
:
+=,
-=,
/=,
*=,
%=,
..=operators
!=is an alias for
~=
- Table comprehensions, with convenient slicing and iterator syntax
- Lines can be decorated with for loops and if statements at the end of the line
- If statements can be used as expressions
- Class system with inheritance based on metatable’s
__indexproperty
- Constructor arguments can begin with
@to cause them to automatically be assigned to the object
- Magic
superfunction which maps to super class method of same name in a class method
withstatement lets you access anonymous object with short syntax
About
The syntax of MoonScript has been heavily inspired by the syntax of CoffeeScript. MoonScript is CoffeeScript for Lua.
MoonScript would not have been possible without the excellent tool LPeg for parsing.
Changelog
- 0.5.0 — September 25 2015
- 0.4.0 — December 6 2015
- 0.3.2 — June 1 2015
- 0.3.1 — March 7 2015
- 0.3.0 — February 28 2015
- 0.2.6 — June 19 2014
- 0.2.5 — March 5 2014
- 0.2.4 — July 2 2013
- 0.2.3-2 — Jan 29 2013, Fixed bug with moonloader not loading anything
- 0.2.3 — Jan 24 2013
- 0.2.2 — Nov 04 2012
- 0.2.0 — Dec 11 2011