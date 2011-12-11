MoonScript is a dynamic scripting language that compiles into Lua. It gives you the power of one of the fastest scripting languages combined with a rich set of features.

See Lua class Thing name: " unknown " class Person extends Thing say_name: => print " Hello, I am #{ @name } ! " with Person ! . name = " MoonScript " \ say_name !

MoonScript can either be compiled into Lua and run at a later time, or it can be dynamically compiled and run using the moonloader. It’s as simple as require "moonscript" in order to have Lua understand how to load and run any MoonScript file.

Because it compiles right into Lua code, it is completely compatible with alternative Lua implementations like LuaJIT, and it is also compatible with all existing Lua code and libraries.

The command line tools also let you run MoonScript directly from the command line, like any first-class scripting language.

A comprehensive overview of the language can be found in the reference manual, the rest of this page serves as an overview of the language.

Overview

MoonScript provides a clean syntax using significant whitespace that avoids all the keyword noise typically seen in a Lua script. Below is a sample of some constructs found in the language.

See Lua export my_func x = 2323 collection = height: 32434 hats: { " tophat " , " bball " , " bowler " } my_func = ( a ) -> x + a print my_func 100

It also adds table comprehensions, implicit return on functions, classes, inheritance, scope management statements import & export, and a convenient object creation statement called with.

See Lua import concat , insert from table double_args = ( ... ) -> [ x * 2 for x in * { ... }] tuples = [{ k , v } for k , v in ipairs my_table ]

It can be loaded directly from a Lua script without an intermediate compile step. It even knows how to tell you where errors occurred in the original file when they happen.

Installation

Installing with LuaRocks

If you're on Windows, then install the Windows binaries, otherwise the easiest way to install is to use LuaRocks.

LuaRocks can be obtained here or from your package manager.

After it is installed, run the following in a terminal:

$ luarocks install moonscript

This will provide the moon and moonc executables along with the moonscript and moon Lua module.

Windows Binaries

Precompiled Windows binaries are available to avoid the trouble of compiling: moonscript.zip

Extract the contents into your PATH . You can also use the included moonscript.dll to require the module in.

This version has been compiled against Lua 5.1.

Optional

If you're on Linux and use watch mode (which compiles .moon files to .lua files as they are changed) you can install linotify to use inotify instead of polling.

Source

The source code to the project lives on GitHub:

https://github.com/leafo/moonscript

Issues with the tool can be reported on the issue tracker:

https://github.com/leafo/moonscript/issues

The latest development version can be installed with the dev rockspec:

$ luarocks install \ https://luarocks.org/manifests/leafo/moonscript-dev-1.rockspec

Dependencies

In addition to Lua 5.1 or 5.2, the following Lua modules are required to run the compiler and associated tools:

LPeg

LuaFileSystem

alt-getopt

and optionally on Linux linotify

All of the required ones can be retrieved automatically using the LuaRocks installation.

Learning

Extras & Addons

Editor Support

Vim syntax and indent:

https://github.com/leafo/moonscript-vim

Sublime Text (and Textmate) syntax and indent:

https://github.com/leafo/moonscript-tmbundle

Online Compiler:

http://moonscript.org/compiler/

Overview of Differences & Highlights

A more detailed overview of the syntax can be found in the reference manual.

Whitespace sensitive blocks defined by indenting

All variable declarations are local by default

export keyword to declare global variables, import keyword to make local copies of values from a table

keyword to declare global variables, keyword to make local copies of values from a table Parentheses are optional for function calls, similar to Ruby

Fat arrow, => , can be used to create a function with a self argument

, can be used to create a function with a self argument @ can be prefixed in front of a name to refer to that name in self

can be prefixed in front of a name to refer to that name in ! operator can be used to call a function with no arguments

operator can be used to call a function with no arguments Implicit return on functions based on the type of last statement

: is used to separate key and value in table literals instead of =

is used to separate key and value in table literals instead of Newlines can be used as table literal entry delimiters in addition to ,

\ is used to call a method on an object instead of :

+= , -= , /= , *= , %= , ..= operators

, , , , , operators != is an alias for ~=

is an alias for Table comprehensions, with convenient slicing and iterator syntax

Lines can be decorated with for loops and if statements at the end of the line

If statements can be used as expressions

Class system with inheritance based on metatable’s __index property

property Constructor arguments can begin with @ to cause them to automatically be assigned to the object

to cause them to automatically be assigned to the object Magic super function which maps to super class method of same name in a class method

function which maps to super class method of same name in a class method with statement lets you access anonymous object with short syntax

About

The syntax of MoonScript has been heavily inspired by the syntax of CoffeeScript. MoonScript is CoffeeScript for Lua.

MoonScript would not have been possible without the excellent tool LPeg for parsing.

Changelog